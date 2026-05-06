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DMV LOCAL RECAP: IRS May Owe Millions Covid Refund Money

Millions of Americans could qualify for IRS refunds tied to Covid-era penalties, but taxpayers may need to act before July 10, 2026.

Published on May 6, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Millions of Americans could potentially be owed money from the IRS following new developments connected to Covid-era tax penalties. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate, taxpayers who were charged late filing or late payment penalties during the pandemic may qualify for refunds due to how federal disaster declarations impacted filing deadlines.

The agency recently issued a public warning encouraging taxpayers to review their records and determine whether they may have paid unnecessary penalties between 2020 and 2023. Legal interpretations tied to pandemic disaster declarations reportedly suggest that certain tax deadlines may have effectively been paused during portions of the Covid-19 emergency period.

If those legal decisions remain in place, taxpayers who previously paid penalties or interest connected to late filings during the pandemic could potentially recover some of that money. However, advocates warn there is an important deadline approaching. In many cases, eligible taxpayers may need to file claims by July 10, 2026, to receive refunds.

The National Taxpayer Advocate says one of the biggest concerns is making sure everyday Americans are aware of the opportunity before the deadline passes. Officials worry that taxpayers with access to accountants or high-level financial advisors may benefit first, while many working families could miss out simply because they never heard about the refunds.

Experts are now encouraging people to review tax records from the pandemic years and look into whether penalties or extra fees were added to their filings. While not everyone will qualify, advocates say it is worth researching, especially for taxpayers who struggled financially during the uncertainty of the pandemic years.

The possible refunds are tied to what some are calling a five-year pandemic disaster period, making this one of the more significant tax developments affecting millions of Americans since Covid relief programs first launched.

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