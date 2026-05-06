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Maryland State Fair Returns to Timonium for Three Weekends

Here’s When the Maryland State Fair Returns to Timonium This Year

Published on May 6, 2026

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Fireworks and Ferris Wheels at Night at The Maryland State Fair. Timonium, Maryland, United States of America
Source: Design Pics Editorial / Getty

The countdown is on for one of Maryland’s biggest summer traditions as the 145th Maryland State Fair prepares to return with rides, food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

This year’s fair will run across three weekends at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium: Aug. 27 through Aug. 30, Sept. 3 through Sept. 7, and Sept. 10 through Sept. 13.

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, fair organizers are planning several patriotic-themed attractions throughout the event, including special competitions, prize giveaways, strolling entertainers, and a veteran’s showcase.

Guests can also expect the return of carnival rides, games, exhibits, and food vendors that have become staples of the annual event.

Fair officials said admission gates will close at 9 p.m. each night. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old to enter.

Additional information, including tickets and a full schedule of events, is available through the fair’s official website. Click here for details.

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Here’s When the Maryland State Fair Returns to Timonium This Year was originally published on 92q.com

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