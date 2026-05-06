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Gabrielle Dennis & Matthew Law Star In Nemesis On Netflix

Gabrielle Dennis & Matthew Law Star In Nemesis On Netflix

Published on May 6, 2026

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TMH NETFLIX NEMESIS COVER
Source: Reach Media / other

Gabrielle Dennis and Matthew Law Talk ‘Nemesis’ on The Morning Hustle

Gabrielle Dennis and Matthew Law pulled up to The Morning Hustle with energy, humor, and real insight about Netflix’s upcoming drama Nemesis. The two stars introduced the series as a high-stakes, action-heavy show packed with tension, messy choices, and big emotions. Both actors made it clear this is more than a crime story. It is a layered look at power, loyalty, and survival.

Dennis also reflected on the role many fans still bring up: Janae from The Game. She laughed about how people still stop her over the character, even years later, proving just how deeply that show connected with audiences. Her comments showed how one strong role can stay with viewers and become part of the culture long after the episodes end.

Law spoke with gratitude about working alongside powerful Black women in entertainment, especially Nemesis creator Courtney Kemp. He shared how meaningful it has been to learn from women leading at a high level and said those experiences have shaped him as an actor. That appreciation added another layer to the conversation around representation and creative leadership in Hollywood.


The pair also described Nemesis as a series with a movie feel. Law pointed to the first episode’s visual style and its nod to classic Black cinema, giving the show a bigger, more cinematic edge. That influence helps set the tone for a story that feels grounded in culture while still aiming for blockbuster impact.

As the interview went on, the conversation dug into the show’s complicated relationships, where intimacy, trust, and betrayal all collide. Law also opened up about doing stunt work and wrestling with how violence is portrayed on screen, stressing the need for purpose behind every scene. Dennis closed on a personal note, praising her time at Howard University and how the HBCU experience deepened her pride, sharpened her purpose, and strengthened her commitment to telling Black stories.

Nemesis is out May 14th on Netflix.

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Gabrielle Dennis & Matthew Law Star In Nemesis On Netflix was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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