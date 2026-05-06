Tom Homan Is Really Mad New York Doesn't Hate Undocumented Migrants

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Between President Donald Trump’s glaring cognitive decline, his imbecilic war in Iran, his economy crippling businesses and hiking up the price of gas and groceries, the DHS funding disputes that led to a partial government shut down, and the Republican Party’s abysmal midterm election prospects prompting actions such as the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, the news cycle hasn’t been as focused on the Trump administration’s cruel, xenophobic and often deadly immigration enforcement practices as it was a couple of short months ago.

But thanks to Trump’s border czar, ICE director Tom Homan, we’re reminded that, while the administration’s “I heart non-white immigrant hate” campaign isn’t trending like it was a little while ago, it is still raging on as strong as ever.

On Tuesday, Homan was speaking at a border security expo event when he launched into a rant against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democratic-led state Legislature, “which is expected to pass bills aimed at protecting the state’s undocumented immigrant population and limit the Trump administration’s deportation efforts,” according to Politico.

“What’s going to happen with places like New York and [if] people pass ridiculous legislation not to work with us, we’re going to flood the zone,” Homan said. “You’re going to see more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen before. So, congratulations.”

Mind you, Homan is the guy the Trump administration called in to take over its immigration crackdown after the last guy it had on the job got the ax for making the administration look bad by being too extreme.

Anyway, let’s see what state bills had Homan’s drawers all in a bunch at the expo on Taco Tuesday.

From Politico:

The bills include limits on how local New York police departments can coordinate with immigration authorities and would direct where civil deportation warrants can and can’t be executed. Hochul also reached an agreement with lawmakers that would ban law enforcement officers from concealing their faces — a measure the Department of Homeland Security has already called unconstitutional. And Hochul wants to make it easier for New Yorkers to sue federal officials if they believe their constitutional rights have been violated. An agreement on those measures — negotiated since the deadly unrest in Minnesota amid an aggressive deportation push by the Trump administration — is expected to be announced in the coming days. Once signed into law, the measures would be a significant blue state rebuttal to a signature Trump administration issue.

So, once again, a Trump official seems to be really upset that laws are being passed that grant recourse to undocumented migrants, people mistaken for undocumented migrants, anti-ICE protesters, and other civilians whose civil rights are being violated by an administration that has spent nearly the last year and a half proving it has no qualms with violating the civil rights of citizens and non-citizens alike.

Homan is essentially out here like: “Oh, so you’re going to prohibit our ICE agents from behaving like the Gestapo? Well, we’re going to send more ICE agents to do double the Gestapo-like things. How about that?!?!”

Anyway, thanks, Tom. Thanks for reminding us that the Trump administration is a warmongering, propagandist, economy-eroding band of incompetents that also really hates Black and brown immigrants, as well as the state governments that don’t hate them. We almost forgot about all of that for like five seconds.

SEE ALSO:

Nobody Wants This: ICE Is Catching L’s At Every Turn In Minnesota



Federal Judge Rules ICE Racially Profiles





Tom Homan Is Really Mad New York Doesn't Hate Undocumented Migrants was originally published on newsone.com