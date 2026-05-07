Protester Comes Down From Frederick Douglass Bridge After Days-Long Standoff

A protester who spent nearly a week atop the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., came down Wednesday morning with assistance from emergency crews.

According to officials, Guido Reichstadter began descending around 9 a.m. Firefighters and emergency personnel used specialized equipment during the operation. Video from the scene showed Reichstadter being lowered in the basket of a fire department ladder truck before being taken to an ambulance. Reichstadter had remained on the bridge for several days, drawing attention from commuters, residents, and social media users. During that time, police monitored the area while some lanes on the bridge remained closed.

Roads surrounding the bridge were temporarily shut down over the weekend as authorities managed traffic and public safety concerns connected to the incident. Officials later confirmed that all travel lanes reopened following Wednesday morning’s operation.

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While on the bridge, Reichstadter shared updates and photos online. In one post Wednesday morning, he wrote, “Good morning! End the war, stop AI.”

He also released a statement explaining the reasons behind his protest. In the statement, Reichstadter called for an end to U.S. involvement in the conflict involving Iran and expressed concerns about the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, which connects parts of Southeast Washington across the Anacostia River, remained open to limited traffic for much of the week while authorities continued monitoring the situation.