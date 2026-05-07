DC Council Passes Permanent Youth Curfew

The D.C. Council officially approved a permanent youth curfew Tuesday after an 8-5 final vote on the Juvenile Curfew Amendment Act of 2025, marking a major step in the city’s ongoing effort to address public safety concerns tied to large youth gatherings.

Under the legislation, Mayor Muriel Bowser or the Metropolitan Police Department can establish designated “extended juvenile curfew zones” in specific areas across the District. Within those zones, anyone under 18 would be prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more without an adult after 8 p.m.

The measure comes after city leaders spent months responding to “teen takeovers” in busy nightlife areas including Navy Yard and U Street. Officials say the gatherings have occasionally led to fights, disruptions, and safety concerns since first emerging in 2023. The permanent citywide curfew would run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during most summer months and from midnight to 6 a.m. during July and August. However, the expanded curfew zones could begin much earlier on weekends.

The bill now heads to Mayor Bowser’s desk before undergoing congressional review. If approved, the new law is expected to take effect later this summer and will remain in place through 2028.