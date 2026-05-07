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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: T.I. Tour & Jeezy Vegas Buzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: T.I. Tour & Jeezy Vegas Buzz

T.I. gears up for his final album and nationwide tour while Jeezy adds more Vegas dates after major fan demand.

Published on May 7, 2026

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T.I. is officially entering a new era in his career. The Atlanta rapper recently announced that his upcoming project, Kill The King, will serve as his final album, and fans are already preparing for what could be the end of an iconic chapter in hip-hop. Alongside the album announcement, Tip also revealed dates for his upcoming King Succession Tour, which kicks off July 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The tour is already creating major buzz online, especially because T.I. plans to bring his sons King and Messiah along for select appearances. Fans know King has become a viral personality in his own right, making the family-focused tour announcement even more entertaining for social media.

DMV fans won’t have to travel far to catch the rap legend live either. T.I. is scheduled to stop at The Fillmore on July 18, with tickets officially going on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Jeezy continues turning Las Vegas into his own personal concert destination. The rapper’s orchestra-backed performances at Planet Hollywood have become a hot topic online, with fans praising the elevated production and surprise guest appearances from artists like YG and 2 Chainz. Due to overwhelming demand, organizers reportedly added 11 additional dates to the show’s run, proving the Snowman’s influence still runs deep.

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