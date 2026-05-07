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Ludacris Talks New Album, “Pull Over,” DC Culture & Hip-Hop Return

Ludacris Talks New Album, “Pull Over,” DC Culture & Hip-Hop Return

Ludacris opened up to Little Bacon Bear about his upcoming album, bringing fun back to hip-hop, his love for DC culture, and why “Pull Over” signals a new era.

Published on May 7, 2026

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LUDACRIS X BACON

Hip-hop legend Ludacris is officially back in album mode, and during a candid conversation with Little Bacon Bear, the Grammy-winning artist made it clear he’s bringing energy, creativity, and fun back to the culture.

While reflecting on his career and current musical journey, Ludacris explained that stepping away helped him reconnect with his artistry in a deeper way. After spending more than two decades creating hits, he said he wanted to “fall in love” with music again before returning with a new project.

That renewed passion is fueling his latest single, “Pull Over,” which he described as a preview of what fans can expect from the upcoming album.

The rapper also emphasized how important organic creativity has become in today’s music landscape. He shared that he wants fans to feel like they’re “in the studio” with him while making the album, focusing on authentic production, live energy, vinyl samples, and real collaboration instead of artists simply emailing verses back and forth.

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