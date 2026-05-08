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Shordie Shordie Talks “Tonight,” Fetty Wap & More Than Music 3

Shordie Shordie Talks “Tonight,” Fetty Wap & More Than Music 3

Shordie Shordie joined Little Bacon Bear to discuss his new single “Tonight” featuring Fetty Wap, his connection with fans, Baltimore’s music scene, and touring life.

Published on May 8, 2026

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SHORDIE X BACON

Shordie Shordie is entering a more mature chapter in both life and music, and during his recent sit-down with Little Bacon Bear, the Baltimore artist got candid about growth, relationships, and what fans can expect from his next era.

The conversation kicked off with Shordie reflecting on how life experiences have shaped him over the years. While he admitted he feels more mature these days, he made it clear that he is still staying true to himself while evolving creatively.

One of the biggest moments from the interview centered around his latest single “Tonight” featuring Fetty Wap. Shordie explained that the song came together naturally after years of building a real relationship with Fetty outside of the music business. According to Shordie, he prefers artist-to-artist connections over manager-led collaborations because authenticity matters to him.

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