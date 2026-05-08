Angie Ange Talks Leaving Radio, DC Storytelling And Women In Media

Media veteran Angie Ange is proving that life after radio can be even bigger than the microphone. During a heartfelt conversation with Little Bacon Bear, Angie Ange reflected on her journey from radio personality to Emmy-winning storyteller and Director of Content at Howard University Television/PBS. Throughout the interview, she emphasized the importance of evolving, advocating for creatives and never limiting yourself to one lane.

Angie explained that while radio opened many doors for her, she always viewed it as a “vehicle” rather than her entire identity. That mindset ultimately helped prepare her for major career pivots, including transitioning from hosting nights and afternoons in radio to leading programming and original content initiatives at WHUT-TV, Howard University’s PBS station.

Now, her work centers around preserving and amplifying authentic DC stories. Angie spoke passionately about her Emmy-winning documentary series Decades, which highlights influential local figures and cultural history that she believes could otherwise be forgotten as Washington, DC continues to change.