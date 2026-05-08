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Noochie Talks Live From The Front Porch, Go-Go Music And Roots Picnic

Noochie sat down with Little Bacon Bear to discuss building Live From The Front Porch, representing DMV culture and bringing Go-Go to bigger stages.

Published on May 8, 2026

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NOOCHIE X BACON INTERVIEW

Noochie is taking DMV culture to new heights, and according to him, Live From The Front Porch is much bigger than just a viral performance series.

During his conversation with Little Bacon Bear, Noochie reflected on how the popular YouTube platform evolved from simple freestyle videos into a respected space that highlights artists from across the DMV and beyond. 

While many fans recognize the now-iconic porch setting, Noochie explained that the concept was rooted in community from the very beginning. Early guests included artists he already had relationships with, but once attention around the series started growing, he intentionally expanded the platform to showcase the sounds and personalities of the city. 

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