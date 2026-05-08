Listen Live
Close
Little Bacon Bear

DDG Talks Touring, Fatherhood & “Top of the Hill”

DDG Talks Touring, Fatherhood & “Top of the Hill”

DDG opened up to Little Bacon Bear about fatherhood, internet fame, touring, content culture and his upcoming single “Top of the Hill.”

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DDG X BACON BEAR

DDG is entering a new phase of life and music, and according to him, touring has completely changed the way he views success.

During a candid conversation with Little Bacon Bear, DDG reflected on everything from internet fame and fatherhood to music, content culture and his upcoming single “Top of the Hill.” The artist, who first gained major attention through YouTube before transitioning into music full-time, admitted that he used to care about being labeled a “YouTuber.” Now, however, he says those opinions no longer matter because he sees firsthand how his work impacts people in real life. He shared that meeting fans during tour stops, has helped shift his mindset away from internet negativity. 

DDG also discussed the difference between online criticism and real-life interactions, explaining that internet hate rarely reflects the energy he receives face-to-face from fans. According to him, touring has shown him that real-world support outweighs social media commentary. 

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

NYC Mayor Mamdami, Gov. Hochul And NYPD Commissioner Make Safety Announcement

NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

Hip-Hop Wired
The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris

The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

Hip-Hop Wired
`WASHINGTON, MAY 5: President Donald Trump speaks before sign

Donald Trump Pushes Anti-Trans Logic & Iran War Propaganda On Kids, Social Media Is Disgusted

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

rootspicnic mothers day
Family & Parenting  |  WKYS Staff

Don’t Miss This Mommy & Me Giveaway!

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Fever Fighter Cardi B Battled Illness To Attend Met Gala, Still Sizzled & Slayed Beyoncé’s After-Party

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close