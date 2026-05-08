DDG Talks Touring, Fatherhood & “Top of the Hill”

DDG is entering a new phase of life and music, and according to him, touring has completely changed the way he views success.

During a candid conversation with Little Bacon Bear, DDG reflected on everything from internet fame and fatherhood to music, content culture and his upcoming single “Top of the Hill.” The artist, who first gained major attention through YouTube before transitioning into music full-time, admitted that he used to care about being labeled a “YouTuber.” Now, however, he says those opinions no longer matter because he sees firsthand how his work impacts people in real life. He shared that meeting fans during tour stops, has helped shift his mindset away from internet negativity.

DDG also discussed the difference between online criticism and real-life interactions, explaining that internet hate rarely reflects the energy he receives face-to-face from fans. According to him, touring has shown him that real-world support outweighs social media commentary.