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The Jasmine Brand Talks Entreprenuership, Pivoting & Longevity

The Jasmine Brand Talks Entreprenuership, Pivoting & Longevity

The Jasmine Brand joined Little Bacon Bear to discuss entrepreneurship, money habits, pivoting careers and her new e-book about building a business while keeping your job.

Published on May 8, 2026

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JASMINE BRAND X BACON BEAR

The Jasmine Brand is keeping it real about entrepreneurship, and according to her, one of the biggest misconceptions about success is believing you have to quit your job immediately to build a business.

During a candid conversation with Little Bacon Bear, The Jasmine Brand discussed her new e-book focused on helping people create businesses while still maintaining steady employment. Drawing from her own experiences building a successful entertainment platform, she explained that too many aspiring entrepreneurs feel pressured to “jump out the window” financially before they are truly prepared. 

Instead, she emphasized the importance of strategy, discipline and understanding your personal definition of success. She noted that while drive and focus are essential, financial stability and money management are equally important when pursuing entrepreneurship.

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