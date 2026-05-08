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Mr. Tendernism Talks Money, Aging & Southern Cooking

Mr. Tendernism Talks Money, Aging & Southern Cooking

Mr. Tendernism joined Little Bacon Bear for a hilarious conversation about cooking bear meat, saving money, stress-free living and aging gracefully.

Published on May 8, 2026

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Mr. Tendernism brought laughs, life advice and Southern cooking wisdom during his entertaining conversation with Little Bacon Bear. From joking about smoking bear meat with his signature “Tendernism Blend” to sharing old-school money-saving habits, Mr. Tendernism kept the interview full of humor and gems. 

The viral food personality also got real about aging gracefully, encouraging people to eat well, rest more and avoid unnecessary stress. He shared that positivity, laughter and consistency are the real keys to longevity, while also reminding younger generations to start saving money early and stay disciplined with their hustle.

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