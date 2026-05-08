Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Angel Reese's Birthday Was A Pink Lover's Dream

See Why We Are Obsessed Over Angel Reese's Pink Birthday Surprise

Pink roses, diamonds and soft-life energy? Yeah, we love this for the WNBA princess.

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Angel Reese loves pink — and her NBA boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. knows it. For her 24th birthday, he made sure she was surrounded by the color in the decor, roses, balloons, and love.

Just days after shutting down the 2026 Met Gala in a dramatic blush pink custom Altuzarra gown, the WNBA star celebrated her birthday with an over-the-top pink-filled surprise that looked straight out of a romance movie.

If the recent social media posts are any indication, Angel is fully in her princess-lover-girl era right now.

Angel Reese’s Birthday Was Full Of Pink, Roses And Love

Photos and videos shared online showed the Atlanta Dream baller in a luxury apartment transformed in pink. Massive heart-shaped rose arrangements filled the space in soft pink shades. Candles lined the floors and counters, while rose petals were scattered throughout the room.

Oversized pink “Happy Birthday” balloons floated above the setup. Bouquet after bouquet filled the room, creating a dreamy “it girl” floral scene that had fans immediately obsessed over online.

The gifts did not stop there either. One clip showed sparkling diamond jewelry, including a luxury watch and tennis-style bracelets, displayed against a pink backdrop. Another snap featured an elaborate pink birthday cake decorated with butterflies, flowers, and gold details alongside a custom dessert menu made just for Angel’s celebration.

Angel later appeared on camera, smiling and blushing, taking in the surprise, and fans are eating it up.

While Angel and Wendell have kept most of their relationship relatively private, moments like this have given fans a small peek into their romance. The basketball stars have been linked for months, but neither has made their relationship the centerpiece of their public image. That low-key approach makes glimpses like this feel special for fans who love seeing Angel celebrated on and off the court.

The birthday celebration comes following a busy offseason filled with fashion appearances, podcast tapings, and viral moments. Now the Bayou Barbie settles into her new chapter with the Atlanta Dream.

She stays booked and busy, but one thing is very clear. Between the Met Gala glam and this pink-filled birthday surprise, pink is definitely Angel Reese’s color.

Happy Birthday, Angel!

SEE ALSO

See Why We Are Obsessed Over Angel Reese's Pink Birthday Surprise was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Star Fox

'Star Fox' Fans Are Slamming Fox McCloud's Redesign In The Nintendo Switch 2 Remake

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump Increases Federal Law Enforcement Presence, Deploys National Guard In Nation's Capital

Cities Are Addressing National Teen Takeover Trend

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Obama Joins NYC Mayor Mamdani On A Visit To Child Care Center

MAGA Big Mad Over Barack Obama's Presidential Center Opening On Juneteenth

Hip-Hop Wired
DOJ WHCA Shooting Presser

FBI Director Kash Patel's Personalized Bourbon Bottles Raise Eyebrows

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

rootspicnic mothers day
Family & Parenting  |  WKYS Staff

Don’t Miss This Mommy & Me Giveaway!

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Fever Fighter Cardi B Battled Illness To Attend Met Gala, Still Sizzled & Slayed Beyoncé’s After-Party

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close