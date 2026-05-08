New Music Friday: Hip-Hop & R&B Drops You Need To Hear
New Music Friday: Hip-Hop & R&B Drops You Need To Hear
New Music Friday: Week Of May 8
Another Friday means another stacked lineup of hip-hop and R&B releases ready to take over playlists, group chats, and social media timelines. This week features major albums, new EPs, and standout singles from both chart-topping artists and fan-favorite lyricists.
Albums & Projects
- Chris Brown — BROWN
- AZ — Doe or Die III
- Action Bronson — Planet Frog
- Thaiboy Digital — Paradise
- Like — Today Sounds Good
EP Releases
- Little Simz — new EP release
- India Shawn — Subject To Change EP
New Singles
- Khalid — “Tied Up”
- Kelela — “Linknb”
- JPEGMafia — “War Over Land”
- Alina Baraz — “Take Care Of You”
- Kesha — “Origami”
Chris Brown’s BROWN is one of the biggest releases of the week, featuring appearances from Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Fridayy, Leon Thomas, and Sexyy Red. Hip-hop fans are also celebrating AZ’s return with Doe or Die III, continuing the legendary rapper’s iconic album series decades later.
Meanwhile, Kelela officially launched a new era with “Linknb,” while Khalid returned with fresh music of his own. Whether you’re looking for smooth R&B vibes, lyrical rap, or weekend turn-up records, this week’s New Music Friday lineup has something for everybody.