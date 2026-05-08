New Music Friday: Hip-Hop & R&B Drops You Need To Hear

Another Friday means another stacked lineup of hip-hop and R&B releases ready to take over playlists, group chats, and social media timelines. This week features major albums, new EPs, and standout singles from both chart-topping artists and fan-favorite lyricists.

Albums & Projects

Chris Brown — BROWN

AZ — Doe or Die III

Action Bronson — Planet Frog

Thaiboy Digital — Paradise

Like — Today Sounds Good

EP Releases

Little Simz — new EP release

India Shawn — Subject To Change EP

New Singles

Khalid — “Tied Up”

Kelela — “Linknb”

JPEGMafia — “War Over Land”

Alina Baraz — “Take Care Of You”

Kesha — “Origami”

Chris Brown’s BROWN is one of the biggest releases of the week, featuring appearances from Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Fridayy, Leon Thomas, and Sexyy Red. Hip-hop fans are also celebrating AZ’s return with Doe or Die III, continuing the legendary rapper’s iconic album series decades later.

Meanwhile, Kelela officially launched a new era with “Linknb,” while Khalid returned with fresh music of his own. Whether you’re looking for smooth R&B vibes, lyrical rap, or weekend turn-up records, this week’s New Music Friday lineup has something for everybody.