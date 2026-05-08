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New Music Friday: Hip-Hop & R&B Drops You Need To Hear

New Music Friday: Hip-Hop & R&B Drops You Need To Hear

New Music Friday is back with another round of fresh hip-hop and R&B releases. From major album drops to buzzworthy singles, here’s a look at the new music everyone will be talking about this week.

Published on May 8, 2026

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New Music Friday: Week Of May 8

Another Friday means another stacked lineup of hip-hop and R&B releases ready to take over playlists, group chats, and social media timelines. This week features major albums, new EPs, and standout singles from both chart-topping artists and fan-favorite lyricists.

Albums & Projects

  • Chris Brown — BROWN
  • AZ — Doe or Die III
  • Action Bronson — Planet Frog
  • Thaiboy Digital — Paradise
  • Like — Today Sounds Good

EP Releases

  • Little Simz — new EP release
  • India Shawn — Subject To Change EP

New Singles

  • Khalid — “Tied Up”
  • Kelela — “Linknb”
  • JPEGMafia — “War Over Land”
  • Alina Baraz — “Take Care Of You”
  • Kesha — “Origami”

Chris Brown’s BROWN is one of the biggest releases of the week, featuring appearances from Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Fridayy, Leon Thomas, and Sexyy Red. Hip-hop fans are also celebrating AZ’s return with Doe or Die III, continuing the legendary rapper’s iconic album series decades later.

Meanwhile, Kelela officially launched a new era with “Linknb,” while Khalid returned with fresh music of his own. Whether you’re looking for smooth R&B vibes, lyrical rap, or weekend turn-up records, this week’s New Music Friday lineup has something for everybody.

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