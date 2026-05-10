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Billboard? Babies? Bet! Our Favorite Super Moms Of Music

This Mother's Day, we're sending a special shoutout to women in the music industry who successfully balanced making hits and making babies.

Published on May 10, 2026

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Mother’s Day is a time where we all find a special way to show just how much we appreciate the women in our lives who, well, gave us life — flowers, gifts, vacations and in many cases a simple notecard are just some of the more acceptable ways of showing gratitude.

Given our daily duties in reporting on the world of entertainment, we felt it was only right to shoutout the many superstar moms of the music industry who never compromised on creating hits for us to enjoy while also creating life.

Some kept the wheels moving in music even while pregnant!

RELATED: The Best Freebies and Mother’s Day Deals for 2026

Finding a balance between cracking a Top 40 hit on the Billboard charts while also cracking the code of the “terrible twos” definitely deserves some recognition. For a long time, industry woman were made to believe that it was one or the other; either a successful life on the road with no familiar ties or a fulfilling life at home albeit with a dream deferred. Thankfully, these divas chose to have it all and worked extra hard to make it happen. Pioneers like the late Tina Turner and Diana Ross both proved to be great examples of mothers who found a balance between the two worlds, a lifestyle later adapted by many singing successors over the years.

Whether a mom to one, equally loving a set of twins or en route to building a starting five, there’s no denying these serenading mamas were making the most out of balancing both children and careers.

To the musical matriarchs making it happen, we salute you!

Keep scrolling for a special Mother’s Day tribute to our favorite moms in the music biz:


TINA TURNER (1939 – 2023)


ARETHA FRANKLIN (1942 – 2018)


DIANA ROSS


DONNA SUMMER (1948 – 2012)


WHITNEY HOUSTON (1963 – 2012)


JANET JACKSON


TONI BRAXTON


MARIAH CAREY


ERYKAH BADU


LAURYN HILL


BRANDY


MONICA


BEYONCÉ


ALICIA KEYS


JENNIFER HUDSON


FANTASIA


RIHANNA


JHENÉ AIKO


VICTORIA MONÉT


TEYANA TAYLOR

Billboard? Babies? Bet! Our Favorite Super Moms Of Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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