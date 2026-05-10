Listen Live
Close
Sports

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026...

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

General Manager Chad Buchanan emphasized the team’s commitment to competing at a high level, with plans to explore free agency and trades to strengthen the roster.

Published on May 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

The Indiana Pacers faced a tough blow in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, leaving them without a pick in this year’s draft.

The Zubac trade, executed in February, was designed to address the Pacers’ need for a starting center after Myles Turner’s departure to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal included protections on the pick, allowing Indiana to retain it only if it fell within the 1-4 or 10-30 range.

With the pick landing at No. 5, it automatically transferred to the Clippers.

While this means the Pacers keep their 2031 first-round pick, they are left without a selection in the 2026 draft, as their second-round pick was also traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zubac, despite battling injuries, showed flashes of his potential, averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in limited games for Indiana.

RELATED | Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Zubac Trade!

RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: Pacers Land Ivica Zubac, Rick Carlisle Breaks Down The Trade

RELATED | Ivica Zubac Talks Trade, Pacers Fit, And Future On Query & Company

The Pacers remain optimistic about their core, including Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and Pascal Siakam, as they aim to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run.

General Manager Chad Buchanan emphasized the team’s commitment to competing at a high level, with plans to explore free agency and trades to strengthen the roster.

SEE ALSO

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show

Sean Duffy Slammed For New "Tone Deaf" Family Reality Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One

The New Golden Calf: Social Media Calls Blasphemy To Ridiculous Religious Dedication Ceremony For Trump's Gold Statue

Hip-Hop Wired
CORRECTION / US-POLITICS-BRIEFING-JEAN-PIERRE-HAMILL

White House Calls Mark Hamill A "Sick Individual" For Posting AI Image of Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Support Former High School At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Compton

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Happy Hour by White House
6 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

15 Best Rooftop Bars In DC For Summer 2026

14 Items
The DMV  |  woldcnews Staff

Washington Wizards Win 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, Secure No. 1 Pick

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

See Why We Are Obsessed Over Angel Reese's Pink Birthday Surprise

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close