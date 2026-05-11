Montgomery Co. Exec Marc Elrich Talks Youth Programs & Financial Literacy

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich recently sat down with WKYS talent Little Bacon Bear for a wide-ranging conversation focused on youth engagement, education, financial literacy, and building stronger communities across the DMV.

During the interview, Elrich discussed the county’s efforts to create safe and productive opportunities for young people throughout the summer months. With ongoing conversations happening across the DMV surrounding teen takeovers, car meetups, and youth violence, Elrich emphasized the importance of keeping kids connected to positive programs and employment opportunities.

“We’re just trying to activate our rec centers, make sure we have enough opportunities for kids to come over there,” Elrich explained, while also highlighting partnerships with nonprofits and local summer job initiatives.

The county executive also stressed that intervention needs to begin long before high school. Drawing from his own experience as a teacher for 17 years, Elrich spoke about the importance of early childhood education and helping children stay academically engaged from a young age. He noted that students who fall behind by third grade often face greater challenges later in life.

The conversation later shifted toward Financial Literacy Month, where Elrich shared advice he wishes he understood earlier in life: start saving as soon as possible.