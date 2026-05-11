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JayDon Talks Usher Mentorship & First DC Tour Stop

JayDon Talks Usher Mentorship & First DC Tour Stop

Rising singer JayDon talks Usher mentorship, touring, music influences, dating, and his upcoming DC stop during an interview with Little Bacon Bear.

Published on May 11, 2026

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JAYDON X BACON BEAR INTV

Rising R&B star JayDon recently stopped by the WKYS studio for his first-ever in-studio DMV radio interview with Little Bacon Bear, and the conversation covered everything from touring and music influences to mentorship from Usher.

During the interview, JayDon reflected on building a close relationship with Usher, revealing that the music icon has become both a mentor and trusted source of guidance throughout his career. The young artist explained that he values learning from veterans in the industry and intentionally surrounds himself with people who can help him grow creatively and professionally.

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