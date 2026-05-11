Barack Obama And Larry David Are Bringing Chaos To American History With New HBO Show

Source: HBO / HBO

Just when fans thought Larry David had finally exhausted every awkward social interaction imaginable on Curb Your Enthusiasm, the comedy legend has found a brand-new playground: American history.

David is officially returning to HBO this summer with a bizarre and brilliant-sounding sketch comedy miniseries titled Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America. And because this project apparently wasn’t ambitious enough already, David is teaming up with none other than former President Barack Obama.

Produced through Obama’s Higher Ground Productions banner, the six-episode series will reportedly blend America’s biggest historical moments with the same uncomfortable energy, petty arguments, and social disasters that made Curb a cultural phenomenon. According to longtime Larry David collaborator Jeff Schaffer, the show is essentially “Curb in costume,” which honestly tells viewers everything they need to know.

The series will reportedly avoid a traditional script-heavy format. Instead, actors will work from scene outlines and improvise most of their dialogue, allowing the cast to create the kind of painfully hilarious exchanges that have defined David’s comedy for decades. In other words, expect the Founding Fathers to argue over nonsense with the same passion most people reserve for politics or sports.

The cast itself is stacked with comedy heavyweights. Familiar Curb faces like J.B. Smoove and Susie Essman are returning, while stars like Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn are joining the madness. Essman is even set to portray women’s rights icon, Susan B. Anthony.

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Still, the biggest surprise may be Obama himself stepping in front of the camera to appear opposite David in at least one sketch. The idea of the famously cool former president trying to survive inside Larry David’s anxiety-ridden universe feels almost too perfect to fail.

With its mix of improvisation, satire and historical absurdity, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness already feels like one of the most unpredictable TV events of the year. The series premieres June 26 on HBO, and honestly, America may never recover.

See social media’s reaction to Larry David’s Obama-approved venture below.