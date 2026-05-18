The craziest backstage demands hip-hop artists have made before performances
Hip-hop artists can have crazy backstage demands, such as private chefs and last-minute gourmet requests. They’ve also had entire rooms redesigned backstage, demands for exotic animals and unusual entertainment, and strict backstage rules for staff and guests.
According to SeatGeek, general admission tickets for rap concerts start around $50-$100, with premium seats and VIP packages ranging from $200-$500 or more, especially for major artists. Rappers are making tons of money on tours, and as they get bigger and bigger, they tend to make more demands.
Here are the craziest backstage demands that hip-hop artists have asked for.
Private Chefs and Last-Minute Gourmet Requests
Some hip-hop artists take food requests to another level before stepping on stage. Many performers ask for standard catering, but a hip-hop star may demand highly specific meals prepared just moments before showtime.
Tour riders have reportedly included everything from:
- Imported mineral water
- Organic-only snacks
- Full gourmet spreads with sushi chefs
- Vegan soul food
- Rare desserts flown in from another city
These requests are often about comfort and routine while on a long hip-hop tour, but promoters occasionally scramble when requests arrive hours before doors open.
Have They Had Entire Rooms Redesigned Backstage?
A few artists have requested complete backstage transformations before their rap concert. These demands can include:
- Customized furniture
- Luxury decor
- Specific lighting colors
- Scented candles
Event organizers have occasionally rented expensive furniture or redecorated green rooms within hours just to satisfy performance contracts. They even hire lighting stagehands in Orlando, Florida, to carry out artists’ wishes.
These requests are partly about creating a calm environment before a high-pressure performance, but they’re also about reinforcing an artist’s personal brand.
Demands for Exotic Animals and Unusual Entertainment
One of the wildest categories of backstage requests involves exotic animals and unusual forms of entertainment. Stories have circulated about artists requesting live snakes, rare birds, or other exotic pets for appearances or photos.
Besides animals, rappers have asked for:
- Arcade machines
- Portable basketball courts
- Tattoo artists
- Live DJs
Some promoters have admitted that some requests become extremely difficult and legally questionable to fulfill. These over-the-top demands often blur the line between preparation and spectacle. Backstage areas can resemble a luxury party more than a workspace in some settings.
Do They Have Strict Backstage Rules for Staff and Guests?
A few artists are known for extremely strict rules about who can enter backstage areas and how staff members must behave. For example, some may want complete silence near dressing rooms, while others may prohibit eye contact, photography, or unauthorized conversation.
Security teams sometimes receive pages of instructions detailing exactly how guests, caterers, and venue workers should interact with the artist and entourage. These rules are usually designed to protect privacy, maintain focus, and avoid distractions before a hip-hop concert.
Hip-Hop Artists May Ask for a Lot Sometimes
Hip-hop artists need to be at the top of their game when touring, so it’s reasonable that they have certain requests. Some may seem extra, but in reality, it’s what they need to handle the intense pressure and image management, as well as security concerns.
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