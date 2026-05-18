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Maryland Officials Deny Trump Claims About ‘Fake’ Mail-In Ballots

Maryland Elections Board Denies Trump’s ‘Fake Ballot’ Claims After Mail-In Error

Published on May 18, 2026

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2024 Maryland Ballots For November's Presidential Election
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The Maryland State Board of Elections is pushing back against claims made by President Donald Trump after an error involving mail-in ballots ahead of the state’s 2026 primary election, CBS Baltimore reports.

The controversy began after the State Board of Elections acknowledged that some Maryland voters were mistakenly sent the wrong party ballot for the upcoming gubernatorial primary. The issue was linked to the board’s mail-in ballot vendor and impacted ballots mailed before May 14.

More than 500,000 Marylanders requested mail-in ballots for the June 23 primary election. While election officials say only a small number of voters may have actually received the incorrect ballot, the state decided to resend replacement ballots to all affected voters to avoid confusion and maintain confidence in the election process.

Following the announcement, Trump claimed on social media that Maryland had “500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed” and renewed calls for stricter voting laws, including voter ID requirements and proof of citizenship measures tied to the proposed SAVE America Act.

Maryland election officials strongly rejected those claims.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s State Administrator of Elections, said no fake ballots were distributed and stressed that the issue was a vendor error, not election fraud.

“I want to assure the President, voters, and the public that NO fake mail-in ballots were distributed,” DeMarinis said.

He also criticized Trump’s comments, saying they could create confusion and distrust around the election process. According to the State Board of Elections, replacement ballots are already being prepared and impacted voters will be notified directly.

Officials emphasized that voters who downloaded and printed their ballots online were not affected.

The SAVE America Act, introduced earlier this year in Congress, would require proof of U.S. citizenship and photo identification to register and vote in federal elections. Supporters say the bill would prevent noncitizen voting, while critics argue it could create barriers for eligible voters who may not have easy access to documents like passports or birth certificates.

Maryland Elections Board Denies Trump’s ‘Fake Ballot’ Claims After Mail-In Error was originally published on 92q.com

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