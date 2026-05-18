Heat Wave-Like Temperatures Headed To Maryland This Week

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Temperatures across Maryland are expected to soar this week, with highs running nearly 20 to 25 degrees above average through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s before a strong cold front moves in midweek, bringing the threat of thunderstorms and cooler weather just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The heat will not come alone. Rising humidity levels are expected to make conditions feel even more uncomfortable over the next several days. Tuesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the stretch, with many areas likely reaching the mid and upper 90s. Hot weather continues into Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to rise into the low to mid-90s ahead of the approaching front.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Monday and Tuesday. While storms are not expected to be widespread, some neighborhoods could see brief periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning as storms move through.

The best chance for more widespread wet weather arrives Wednesday afternoon as the cold front pushes across the region. Forecasters say showers and thunderstorms are expected in several parts of the state, and some storms could become strong.

After the front moves through, it is expected to stall just south of Maryland, keeping the region under its influence heading into the holiday weekend. That setup is expected to bring more clouds, cooler temperatures, and additional chances for rain from late week through Memorial Day.

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While the entire weekend is not expected to be a washout, conditions may not be ideal for outdoor plans, especially during periods of scattered rain and cloudy skies.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated during the heat, limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and stay weather aware as storm chances increase later this week.

Heat Wave-Like Temperatures Headed To Maryland This Week was originally published on 92q.com