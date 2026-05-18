Boots Riley Is Transforming Cinema With 'I LOVE BOOSTERS'

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I LOVE BOOSTERS Gets Personal and Political on The Morning Hustle

Boots Riley and Taylour Paige brought bold energy to The Morning Hustle as they opened up about I LOVE BOOSTERS, a film they described as emotional, visually daring and rooted in deeper social truths. Their conversation framed the movie as more than a wild ride. It is also a story about connection, anger, identity and the need to be seen.

Riley said his filmmaking style is driven by feeling first. He compared his approach to hip hop, saying he wants audiences to experience his movies in a visceral way rather than simply process them as ideas. That creative instinct shapes I LOVE BOOSTERS into something meant to hit the body and mind at once, with performances grounded enough to hold together the film’s most unexpected swings.



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That same approach shows up in the movie’s bright visuals and powerful music. Riley explained that the sound and look of the film are designed to move people emotionally and create a fresh kind of cinematic experience. Even when the story reaches for the surreal, he makes sure it stays human at its core.

The interview also highlighted the film’s social and political undercurrent. Riley suggested the movie speaks to a world where many people feel unheard, unseen and unloved. That tension, he said, can fuel conflict, loneliness and confusion. His goal is not just to entertain but to spark revelation and leave viewers looking at the world differently after the credits roll.

Paige added emotional depth to the conversation by reflecting on her work, including her past collaboration on Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together.” She spoke candidly about flawed relationships, the need to express anger in healthy ways and the support she received while filming I LOVE BOOSTERS while pregnant.

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The cast only adds to the anticipation, with Keke Palmer, Don Cheadle and Lakeith Stanfield all part of Riley’s latest vision. It’s clear that I LOVE BOOSTERS is aiming big: stylish, provocative and unapologetically Black.

Boots Riley Is Transforming Cinema With 'I LOVE BOOSTERS' was originally published on themorninghustle.com