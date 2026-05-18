Latto & 21 Savage Welcome First Child Together
Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage’s Seed – Page 8
Latto just announced even bigger news than her final album: the arrival of her first child! And she confirmed that 21 Savage is the proud papa.
Ahead of her highly anticipated final album before retiring from the rap game, Latto (Alyssa Michelle Stephens) revealed that she gave birth. The “GOMF” girlie took to Instagram with a video that not only shared the good news about her bundle of joy, but a behind-the-scenes look at her entire motherhood journey.
The montage begins with a tearful and shocked Latto the moment she learned that she was expecting at five weeks. Her sister and bestie Brooklyn were also crying happy tears beside her in Tokyo, Japan. “It doesn’t feel real does it? I’m pregnant,” an emotional Latto seemingly says for the first time.
A collection of clips from ultrasounds and shots of her baby bump show fans the progress of her pregnancy inside and out. We get a glimpse of little Alyssa from a home movie before she tells her mother about a grandchild on the way around Christmas, at 19 weeks.
“She literally made a whole album with you in her stomach. FOR YOU! Your mother is the hardest working woman I’ve ever met,” one of Latto’s loved ones shared, addressing the celebrity seed.
Read more about Latto pregnancy journey and covert coupledom with 21 Savage after the flip!
Latto Seemingly Predicted Her First Child Before She Was Even Pregnant
The “Put It On Da Floor” star shows herself busy in the studio and a look at the epic announcement of her pregnancy and Big Mama album. She shared for the first time that the title was fate because had her mind set on it from the start.
“I was already thinking about naming my album Big Mama. And then I found out about you and then everything fell into place. It’s so crazy because I though this was going to hinder me. I was worried about making this album sober and being tired and exhausted as my body went through all these changes,” she confessed.
At the star-studded baby shower, Angel Reese and Sexyy Red debated whether Latto will have a little girl or future NBA player while 21 Savage was by her side. The celebration went viral before it even started when Latto sent out the cheetah print invitations with her and 21’s names. She later showed off the haul of gifts on IG from the “rich aunties & uncles” in attendance.
“I’m 37 weeks today and that’s basically full-term so it’s any day now. I can’t wait to meet my baby! I’m never going to leave when my baby gets here. Like I need a million dollars a show because I don’t want to leave the house,” she admitted in the final stretch of the pregnancy.
The final clip shows the Big Mama album release date, “5/29” with the sound of a medical team cheering Latto on to push her baby into the world. Hopefully, this means mom and baby are healthy and resting.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Latto revealed her “kid on the way” in March with the lead single of Big Mama, “Business and Personal.” After years of rumored romance with her work husband, the music video showed everything but 21 Savage’s face, including his tattooed hands on her belly, her matching knife tattoo, and his baby pictures in her baby book. Issa baby daddy!
The clandestine couple kept their love low-key, but fans can’t wait to see the family photos with their new arrival. In addition to the newborn, 21 has sons Kamari and Ashaad with his alleged wife Keyanna Joseph and a daughter, Rhian.
Congratulations to Latto & 21 Savage!
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Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage’s Seed – Page 8 was originally published on bossip.com