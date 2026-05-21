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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi Tour Buzz & Drake History

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi Tour Buzz & Drake History

Cardi B teases a possible new tour while Drake makes Billboard history with three albums dominating the charts simultaneously.

Published on May 21, 2026

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Cardi B may officially be preparing for another major tour, and fans are already ready to grab tickets. The Grammy-winning rapper recently opened up about weighing multiple offers from promoters after the massive success of her previous live shows. According to Cardi, several companies are currently competing to secure her next tour, and she plans to make a final decision soon alongside her legal team.

The excitement surrounding a possible new tour comes after Cardi reportedly invested nearly $35 million of her own money into her last production. The investment paid off with dozens of sold-out performances and massive fan demand across multiple cities. With momentum still high, many fans are now hoping new music will arrive before an official tour announcement is made.

At the same time, Drake is continuing his dominance in hip-hop history. The rapper is projected to become the first artist in Billboard 200 history to debut three albums simultaneously within the top three spots on the chart. Reports indicate that “Ice Man,” “Made of Honor,” and “Habibizi” are all expected to land in the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 positions once the latest chart rankings are finalized.

The accomplishment adds another milestone to Drake’s already record-breaking career and has sparked speculation that another major tour announcement could also be on the way.

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