Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is!

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

UPDATE — Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 3:00 p.m. EST

Serena Williams was recently spotted out with her sister Venus at Netflix’s The Kevin Hart Roast special. It reminds us of just how fine she is, so we are reminiscing on all the body goals looks she’s served over the years. Through pregnancies, championships and public appearances, Serena’s snapback body gives self-proclaimed MILF’s like Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose a run for their money.



Serena looks flawless at The Kevin Hart Roast. She stood alongside her sister, Venus, and shared in a few laughs onstage as they presented Kevin with the G.O.A.T ring. In the clip, she jokes by saying, “We love you so much and as you know in tennis, love means nothing.” The crowd erupts in laughter.

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The jokes are funny, but we are most impressed that Serena hasn’t aged a bit and the body is still body-ing. She and her sister look phenomenal.

Let’s admire all the goodness that came before and after mommyhood. Trust that Serena always bounces back with quickness and she is outside to remind fans just how hot she is and will always be.

Serena Williams keeps proving she’s in a league of her own. Here are 30 photos that show exactly why we can’t stop watching.