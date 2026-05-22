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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Trial & Latto Rumors

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Trial & Latto Rumors

Pooh Shiesty and co-defendants are headed to trial, while fans speculate about Latto and 21 Savage after a cryptic Instagram post.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

The internet has been buzzing after new developments surfaced in the ongoing legal case involving rapper Pooh Shiesty. According to reports discussed during the latest “Reddzz Rundown,” Pooh Shiesty and eight co-defendants, including his father Launtreal Williams Sr. and rapper Big 30, are scheduled to go before a jury on July 6. A final pre-trial conference is reportedly set for July 1 as the case tied to an alleged kidnapping and robbery connected to Gucci Mane continues to unfold.

The situation has sparked major conversation online, especially after questions surfaced surrounding probation restrictions and reports connected to a rental vehicle allegedly linked to the investigation. Social media users have continued to debate what could happen once the case officially heads to court.

Elsewhere in entertainment news, the NFL confirmed that the 2030 championship game will take place in Nashville. Almost immediately, fans started speculating about who could headline the halftime show, with names like Taylor Swiftand Drake quickly trending online.

And in relationship rumor news, fans are still trying to decode a recent Instagram collab post shared by Latto and 21 Savage. The cryptic cheetah-themed image has the internet wondering whether the pair are teasing new music, confirming relationship rumors, or hinting at something even bigger.

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