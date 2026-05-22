DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: RHOP Trial & Michael Jackson Debate

Entertainment headlines are heating up after new developments involving Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo. During the latest “Diva’s Daily Dirt,” it was revealed that the couple is officially scheduled to stand trial in January 2027 over insurance fraud allegations tied to a reported burglary at their Maryland home.

According to reports discussed on-air, the judge scheduled the trial for January 25 through January 29, 2027. Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are already speculating whether Bravo cameras could follow the couple through future court appearances, potentially making the case a major storyline.

Elsewhere in entertainment news, the NFL recently confirmed that Nashville will host the 2030 championship game, immediately sparking conversation about who could headline the halftime performance. Fans online have floated names like Taylor Swift and Drake, though social media remains divided over which artist would ultimately get the call.

Meanwhile, social media is also reacting to Netflix’s upcoming docuseries revisiting allegations surrounding Michael Jackson. The streaming platform announced a new three-part documentary exploring the accusations that surrounded the late pop icon during the final years of his life. While some viewers believe the subject deserves continued examination, others questioned the timing following renewed public celebration of Jackson’s music and legacy. Online debates surrounding past FBI investigations and public perception have once again resurfaced as anticipation for the series grows.

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital