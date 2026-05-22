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Memorial Day Amazon Finds To Help You Kick Off Summer In Style

From fashion finds to outdoor essentials, here are the Amazon picks helping us kick off the Memorial Day weekend in style.

Published on May 22, 2026

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  • Memorial Day honors those who lost their lives serving the country.
  • The holiday has evolved into a kickoff to summer with cookouts, pool parties, and travel.
  • Practical items like portable grills, fans, and stylish accessories enhance the holiday experience.
Source:

Memorial Day weekend is more than just a long weekend circled on the calendar. At its core, the holiday honors and remembers the brave men and women who lost their lives while serving our country. While the meaning of the day remains rooted in remembrance, Memorial Day has also evolved into an unofficial kickoff to summer…a time when people gather with family and friends, fire up the grill, head to the beach, plan a quick getaway, or simply enjoy a much-needed day outdoors.

Memorial Day vibes are all about cookouts, rooftop hangs, poolside moments, road trips, and matching sets that scream “summer has arrived, and so have I.” It’s one of the first weekends where people collectively step outside, soak up the sun, and trade in work mode for relaxation mode.

Memorial Day Must-Haves

Of course, every good holiday moment gets a little better when you have the right essentials on hand. Whether you’re the friend showing up with the cutest look, the person who always needs a fan in hand to keep the makeup from melting, or the one making sure the grill stays going all day, a few thoughtful items can instantly elevate the Memorial Day experience. We’re talking stylish accessories that pull your outfit together, practical finds that make being outdoors more comfortable, and little summer must-haves that make you wonder how you ever lived without them.

From chic bags and statement sunglasses to portable fans and compact grills perfect for on-the-go gatherings, these are the items helping us enter summer in style. Consider this your Memorial Day starter pack…because if we’re stepping into the season, we might as well do it looking good and feeling good, too.

Shop The Memorial Day Starter Pack Below:

1. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Black woman, makeup and lipstick in home, beauty or product with color, glow and self care. African person, morning routine and cosmetics with lip gloss, application and tools for mouth in house
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Long days outside, salty air, and heat can dry your lips out fast. Keep your pout soft, glossy, and photo-ready with a hydrating lip balm that slides easily into any bag for quick touch-ups between cookouts and selfies.

2. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

African American woman applying sunscreen at the beach
Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty


Melanin needs protection too. Memorial Day usually means more time in the sun, and this sunscreen keeps your skin protected without leaving behind that dreaded white cast. Healthy, glowing skin is always in season.

3. Portable Mini Grill

Two women preparing and grilling vegetables at an outdoor barbecue party. Social gathering with food. Summer cooking and celebration concept. Meat free shot.
Source: pixdeluxe / Getty

Whether you’re heading to the park, the beach, or a backyard gathering, Memorial Day and grilling practically go hand in hand. A portable grill makes it easy to keep the burgers, hot dogs, and summer vibes going wherever the day takes you.

4. Mini Portable Fan

Shark ChillPill
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand


If you’ve ever experienced heat and humidity fighting against your makeup, edges, or patience, you already understand why this made the list. This portable fan is a small but mighty summer lifesaver.

5. Platform Slide Sandals

Two young women relaxing on urban steps, enjoying spring day
Source: aire images / Getty


Comfort and style are non-negotiable for holiday weekends spent on your feet. These easy slip-on sandals pair with almost everything while keeping you comfortable from brunch to the cookout.

6. Woven Straw Bag

Tulip Bouquet in Straw Handbag. Stylish Spring Floral Composition on Pink Background
Source: TShum / Getty


A summer bag instantly transforms an outfit. Spacious enough to hold your sunscreen, lip gloss, sunglasses, and essentials, this woven style gives effortless vacation energy—even if you’re just heading to the neighborhood gathering.

7. Statement Sunglasses

Fashionable female wearing aviator sunglasses on urban sidewalk
Source: MoMo Productions / Getty


Nothing says “summer has arrived” quite like a pair of oversized shades. Not only do they protect your eyes from the sun, but they also add instant cool-girl energy to any look.

8. Knit Set

Stylish young woman with curly hair wearing yellow sunglasses and a striped polo shirt smiling
Source: Deagreez / Getty


Memorial Day style should feel easy and look put together. This matching knit set delivers both comfort and fashion, making it perfect for rooftop hangs, brunch dates, beach walks, or showing up as the best-dressed person at the cookout.

Memorial Day Amazon Finds To Help You Kick Off Summer In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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