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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Drake Breaks Record, Cardi Wins Big

Drake broke a major Billboard record, Cardi B dominated the AMAs, and Chris Brown received an honorary doctorate degree.

Published on May 27, 2026

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The holiday weekend brought major moments in music, awards, and celebrity headlines, and Drake is once again leading the conversation.

The rapper officially broke his tie with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 among male solo artists. Drake’s latest chart-topper, “Janice’s STFU,” became his 14th No. 1 single, continuing an already historic run in music.

Fans online have also been reacting to Drake’s recent releases, including “Iceman,” “Habibi,” and “Maid of Honor,” with many saying the artist delivered something for every type of listener. Social media has especially been buzzing over “Maid of Honor,” which quickly became a fan favorite over Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown added “doctor” to his résumé after receiving an honorary doctorate degree in visual and performing arts from Harvest Christian University in Dallas, Texas. The singer celebrated the achievement online as fans flooded social media with congratulations.

Elsewhere in entertainment, fans were excited to see Jazmine Sullivan make a surprise appearance during Ari Lennox’s set, while others speculated about a possible creative link-up between Megan Thee Stallion and Solange after the pair were spotted spending time together.

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