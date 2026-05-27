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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Breaks Record, Cardi Wins

Drake broke Michael Jackson’s Billboard record while Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA scored major wins at the AMAs.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

It was a huge weekend in music and entertainment, and Drake is once again leading the conversation after making Billboard history.

The rapper officially surpassed Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 among solo male artists. Drake’s latest single, “Janice STFU,” debuted at No. 1 following the release of his recent projects “Iceman,” “BTS,” and “Maid of Honor.” Fans online are already wondering whether the chart success could lead to a new tour announcement soon.

Meanwhile, the 52nd American Music Awards delivered plenty of standout moments and major wins for some of music’s biggest stars. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the show celebrated achievements across hip-hop, R&B, and pop music.

Cardi B dominated the hip-hop categories, taking home awards for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song for “Every Time,” and Best Hip-Hop Album for “Am I The Drama.”

Kendrick Lamar earned Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, while SZA secured Best Female R&B Artist for the second consecutive year. The night also highlighted rising stars, with Leon Thomas winning Breakthrough R&B Artist and Monaleo taking home Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist honors.

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