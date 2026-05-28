‘Heart & Hustle: Houston' Exclusive: Chloe Cooke & LaTorria Lemon Talk H-Town, Healing & The Second Season's Strained Sisterhood

Chloe and LaTorria's friendship faces strain as their group dynamic fractures amid personal and professional conflicts.

LaTorria grapples with grief over recent family and client losses, while also supporting others through their own challenges.

Chloe defends her relationship with a younger partner, emphasizing the importance of not judging non-traditional pairings.

Source: Heart & Hustle: Houston/OWN

The home of chopped-and-screwed beats, Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion, is once again in the spotlight on OWN, and two boss babes balancing business, friendship, and personal healing are speaking out ahead of Heart & Hustle: Houston’s explosive second season.



Chloe Cooke and LaTorria Lemon are continuing to embody what it means to be business baddies, and fans will see that when the show returns Saturday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET.



The new season follows the women as they navigate the fallout of a major friendship divide that splinters the once-tight sisterhood into opposing factions, all while balancing entrepreneurship, relationships, and personal reinvention in Houston’s hyper-competitive social scene.

“Girl, I’m scared,” Chloe admitted to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada when asked how she feels about viewers finally seeing Season 2. “It was a lot of ups and downs, a lot of highs and lows, heavy on the lows, but I’m hopeful.”

LaTorria agreed, describing a season consumed by conflict and tension among the women.

“It was a lot, friend,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen or experienced this much drama in my life. It was a lot going on. But I guess it’s to be expected when there’s six big, beautiful personalities, six leaders, six CEOs, six women who are about their business.”

For LaTorria, the emotional strain of the fractured friendships hit especially hard because she naturally sees herself as a peacemaker. That instinct eventually pulls her directly into the center of the drama after she becomes involved in helping plan Jordan’s proposal to Chloe, placing her in the middle of an already fragile group dynamic.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“It was tough,you’ve know me a long time, I ain’t never been in no drama. I don’t be in no riffraff,” she told Dani Canada. “I’ve always been the fixer, and I fix things. So I tried that method of trying to fix whatever was going on with this group, and honey, somehow it backfired on me. I was like, ‘How did I get here?’” She continued, “I think most people that know me and that’s been around me, they know me as the lover girl,” she said. “I’m gonna call, I’m gonna text, and check in on you randomly or whatever. So to see that maybe I wasn’t received as a friend amongst this group at some point, that bothered me. And that’s just the honesty of it.”

That emotional vulnerability also spills into Chloe’s relationship with Jordan, which appears to be moving toward the next level this season. But revelations from his past and concerns surrounding the couple’s 17-year age gap create additional pressure on their relationship.

“Jordan and I we’ve have our ups and downs,” Chloe said about her boo who recenlty modeled alongside her for a a wedding-style photoshoot. “No relationship is perfect. We’re all going to go through something. There’s always going to be something. Nobody is ‘couples goals’ to me.”

The reality star also defended dating younger men amid growing conversations around age-gap relationships.

“Don’t knock it until you try it. I was the one to say I would never date a younger man,” she admitted about her boo who’s also intentional about their dating life. “I’ve always dated older, established men that had a little coin and had it going on. But I understand now that you can find that in a younger man. I feel like Jordan’s life is more together than mine is.” She continued with a laugh, “It’s working for us, and the sex is great! I done been lifted and pulled in ways I couldn’t imagine. It’s whoever’s gonna go to war for you and who’s gonna fight for you,” she added.

LaTorria’s storyline, meanwhile, centers heavily on grief and survival as she continues processing the loss of her father while reflecting on years of compounded personal tragedy behind the polished image viewers often associate with her successful PR career.

“A lot of people are familiar with my success,” the powerhouse publicist said. “But all of this comes with a lot. I’m truly a person that’s endured a lot in life, and I just keep going and keep going.”

She went on to detail the devastating losses she has experienced in recent years, including the deaths of her father, sister, best friend, and several clients.

“In the past five years, I lost my dad, I lost my older sister to cancer in 2020, and she was my best friend… I’ve lost clients from Beat King to DJ Michael Watts,” she said. “Everybody I lost, I did their funeral.”

The entrepreneur also acknowledged that viewers will see her navigate a frightening health scare this season while simultaneously trying to carry emotional weight for others around her.

“When people think you’re strong, sometimes they don’t realize that the load is heavier than most,” she said.

At one point, LaTorria candidly admitted to BOSSIP that she and Chloe are also navigating challenges within their own friendship in real life, though she emphasized there is still mutual respect and love between them.

“Chloe and I have always been close, and we’re experiencing some difficulties in our friendship right now,” she said. “But it’s no love lost. This is how you handle it maturely, maturely I still have love for Chloe, and I still want the absolute best for Chloe.”

She added,

“In friendships, sometimes you need grace, sometimes you need space, sometimes you need pace. It just depends on what order that comes in, so we’re all trying to navigate this thing called life; it’s hard.”

Chloe echoed that sentiment, noting that one of the biggest lessons she’s learning is how to navigate conflict without letting it damage meaningful relationships.

“I feel like female friendships can be hard,” she said. “Learning to overcome people’s flaws is important because nobody’s perfect. Everybody has something about them that the next person might not like or might be offended by. I’m just learning to be less abrasive, not so sharp and not so impulsive with my words.”

Despite the emotional heaviness, both stars said they’re excited to showcase how the city of Houston itself remains a central character on the show.

For LaTorria, the city’s culture is unmatched, from its signature slab cars and slowed-down sound to the hometown legends who remain deeply connected to the community.

“I love our culture in terms of our music and our slabs,” she told BOSSIP. “You can see slabs riding down the street on a Sunday just blasting music. We’re very humble, and that’s what I really love about Houston.”

Chloe, meanwhile, credits the city’s diverse food scene for keeping her rooted.

“I’m a Creole girl,” she said. “I’m right by Louisiana, but I’m also by Mexico too, so I can get a little Mexican cuisine, a little Tex-Mex, a little Cajun food. We have such talented chefs and restaurant owners, and that’s one of my favorite parts about being from Houston.”

Together, they hope viewers come away with a deeper appreciation for a city that offers far more than nightlife and social media moments, showcasing a community rich in culture, entrepreneurship, and Southern hospitality.

They also stressed that the show’s authenticity is what continues resonating with viewers.

“I truly want to acknowledge our producers,” Chloe said. “They understood that we’re not looking to be anything other than us.”

LaTorria echoed that sentiment, saying the production team allowed the women to focus on their real lives instead of forcing storylines for television.

“Some stuff is heavily produced to where when you’re watching it, you’re like, ‘This ain’t real,’” she said. “But no, that wasn’t our case.”

Source: OWN / OWN

Season 2 of Heart & Hustle: Houston premieres May 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN before moving to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot beginning June 20.

✕

‘Heart & Hustle: Houston' Exclusive: Chloe Cooke & LaTorria Lemon Talk H-Town, Healing & The Second Season's Strained Sisterhood was originally published on bossip.com