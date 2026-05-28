75-Year-Old Black Woman Dead After Violent Altercation With White Teen Employee At Tim Hortons — Racists Online Label Her 'Ghetto' And Worse

Source: Tawnda Tamiece Grayson / facebook, Getty. A 75-year-old Black woman died following a physical altercation with employees at a Tim Hortons restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earlier this month, and because video footage of the incident shows both the woman and the much younger, much whiter employee both displayed what could be considered aggressive behavior, racists across the internet simply decided the woman deserved it, likely because her Blackness caused them to forget everything they know about the frailty (and humanity) of the elderly. Let’s get into it… On Wednesday, Tim Hortons corporate office clarified in a statement to WANE 15 that the store where the incident happened two weeks ago is currently closed, but will reopen eventually. The statement came after a security guard told the station he was camped outside the location to protect it from protesters and vandals. Meanwhile, the death of 75-year-old Anita Grayson remains under review by the Allen County Prosecutor, and no cause of death has been determined as of yet. RELATED CONTENT: WATCH: Two Trump Supporters Arrested After Telling Black Woman To ‘Be My Slave’ & Trying To Set Her Boots On Fire According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, on May 13, Grayson entered the establishment to complain about her drive-thru order. The police claim she then began arguing and “berating” a 17-year-old employee. What can be seen in video footage of the incident is Grayson arguing with the teen, who appears to lightly shove her, prompting her to shove them back. Then Grayson is seen striking the teen in the face, prompting the teen to beat on her until she fell to the ground, where they appeared to continue striking her as other employees got involved, although it’s not clear in the video what the other employees were doing exactly.

Content Warning: The following video is violent and disturbing. Now, look, people can go back and forth all day about who hit who first, and to what extent Grayson might have been in the wrong, but any person who is being honest with themselves knows that if it were some little, old white lady who died shortly after being beaten the way the elderly Black woman was, people would not be responding like this: