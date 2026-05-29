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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Tory Lanez Motion, Pooh Shiesty Case

Tory Lanez claims his life is in danger behind bars as his legal team files an emergency motion, while Pooh Shiesty’s father receives bond in a high-profile criminal case.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Tory Lanez is once again making headlines as his legal team continues its fight on his behalf from behind bars.

According to newly filed federal court documents, Lanez alleges that guards at the California Men’s Colony have subjected him to retaliation, intimidation, and escalating threats. His attorneys claim correctional officers are attempting to pressure him into being transferred to a more dangerous prison yard. The emergency motion also references Lanez’s recent near-fatal stabbing, arguing that the current situation has become life-threatening and requires immediate intervention from the court.

The filing asks a judge to step in before conditions worsen, marking the latest legal development in Lanez’s ongoing efforts to challenge aspects of his incarceration.

Meanwhile, another major case involving a prominent rap figure is moving forward. A judge has reportedly granted bond to Letrail Williams Sr., the father of rapper Pooh Shiesty. Williams and several co-defendants are accused in a case involving allegations of robbery and kidnapping connected to rapper Gucci Mane.

The case has attracted significant attention online due to claims that the alleged actions were connected to efforts surrounding Pooh Shiesty’s business and contractual matters. While Williams has now secured bond, the broader legal proceedings are far from over.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on July 6th and could bring additional details to light as prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare to present their cases.

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