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5 Times Olandria Carthen Proived She Is The Ultimate Gemini

Happy Birthday, Olandria! 5 Times She Reminded Us She Is The Ultimate Gemini

Olandria Carthen turned 28 today and yes, she is a Gemini, obviously!

Published on May 29, 2026

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  • Olandria is a Tuskegee University alumna with a degree in supply chain management, becoming the first in her family to graduate college.
  • As a 'Love Island' star, Olandria's magnetic aura and fashion success have captivated fans and brands alike.
  • Despite initial challenges, Olandria's adaptability and communication skills have helped her navigate her personal relationships and media scrutiny.
Olandria Carthen celebrated her birthday on May 29 and the former 'Love Island' star turned 28 today and yes, she is a Gemini, obviously!
Source: Getty

Olandria Carthen is a Gemini, obviously. The Bama Barbie is smart, gorgeous, a social butterfly and the muse of fashion designers around the world. As the charismatic reality TV personality, who shot to stardom on season seven of ‘Love Island,’ turned 28 on May 29 and we can’t help but admire how much she’s accomplished in the last year. But it all makes sense, as the twins of the zodiac the mahogany beauty embodies the core attributes of a Gemini, including her sharp intellect, adaptability, communication and social charm.

MUST READ: Olandria Carthen Is Our 2025 Beauty Of The Year

Intelligence

As a Tuskegee University alumni, Olandria Carthen graduated with her bachelor’s degree in supply chain management. And it wasn’t just a personal milestone, it was an achievement for her whole family as she became the first in her lineage to graduate from both high school and college, Yahoo reports. During a TikTok Live, Olandria revealed her time at the HBCU was the “best five years” of her life. “A lot of people would ask: Why would you choose to go to an HBCU? I’m like, I have the rest of my life to be a minority. I wanted to see how it felt to be a majority,” she said. “

Social Charm

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Olandria has a magnetic aura, which drew fans in to her during her season on the wildly popular ‘Love Island.’ And it was only up from there. Shortly after the show, she became a fashion darling hitting the runway at NYFW, sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, rocking couture looks outside the Louvre, countless brand deals, a recent collection with Brandon Blackwood that sold out in minutes and a collaboration with Mac Cosmetics and Painted By Esther.

Adaptability

Olandria was eliminated from ‘Love Island’ on the second night of Casa Amor, but that didn’t mean our girl wouldn’t find love. At the end of the episode, she pulled up to the villa to rescue Nic Vansteenberghe, in a cliff-hanger that turned into a true love story. She and Nic Vansteenberghe announced their relationship on Glamour Magazine ushering fans into the year of “Nicolandria.” While fans noticed the couple slowed down posting their relationship on social media, the two confirmed they are still together.

Nic told US Weekly in April, “I felt like, at first, I was pressured [to share]. We are filmed 24/7,” he shared. “Lately, I haven’t been posting anything. It’s actually so great, so sorry to not give you crumbs, Nicolandria Nation. But you know, mama and papa will be there for you.”

Communication

Olandria has the gift of gab. When she talks we listen. And when she isn’t talking, we listen. Just a gaze from her captivating eyes draws us in. During a candid sit down with Angel Reese, Olandria showed off her playful side (because Gemini’s operate in duality). She owned the conversation talking about hows she deals with social media hate, how she maneuvered after ‘Love Island,’ and being raised by two millennial parents.

Fun & Flirty

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 16, 2026
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Gemini’s have a reputation of being fun and flirty and Olandria certainly channels that through her style of dress. As a top heavy woman, she often has the girls on display. Paired with her smooth skin, long legs and curvy shape, she is truly a Black Barbie.

Happy Birthday, Olandria!

SEE ALSO

Happy Birthday, Olandria! 5 Times She Reminded Us She Is The Ultimate Gemini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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