Another Point On The Scoreboard! Drew Sidora Blocks Eviction From Georgia Mansion Amid Brutal Divorce Battle

It looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora just got a major court win in her divorce saga. A Georgia judge changed course in a last-minute decision, ruling that Sidora no longer has to vacate the marital mansion she still shares with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

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The surprise ruling marks a big triumph in the ongoing drama of Drew Sidora’s divorce. The actress had been facing a strict, ticking deadline of May 31st to pack up her things and move out of the property. With that deadline completely dissolved by the court, new legal documents confirm that both parties are officially permitted to remain under the same roof for the time being while they continue to navigate their highly contentious split.

The sudden change of heart from the judge comes after Drew filed an urgent request begging the court to reconsider its original position. In her previous filings, the singer argued that forcing her out of the home on such short notice would place an impossible burden on her family, claiming she lacked the financial resources to secure a new home for herself and her 14-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship. She explained to the judge that the eviction could leave them homeless.

Originally, the judge had shown very little sympathy for her predicament. According to TMZ, a previous temporary order required Drew and Ralph to continue splitting household expenses down the middle only until her scheduled departure date. In her filings, Drew pointed out the massive income disparity between the two, alleging that the podcaster makes three times her income. She also lobbed financial accusations at her ex, claiming Ralph had run up a past-due mortgage balance of $25,251.07.

The battle over their physical house reflects the toxic nature of Drew Sidora’s divorce, which has been playing out in the public eye since both parties filed separate documents back in March 2023. While Drew’s amended filings initially accused Ralph of being a cheater who subjected her to mental and financial abuse, Ralph has used his platform to mount an aggressive smear campaign of his own.

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As previously reported, last summer, Ralph took to social media to unleash a massive wave of digital bombshells aimed at destroying his estranged wife’s public image. The entrepreneur dropped screenshots of affectionate text threads on X (formerly Twitter) to back up his long-standing claims that Drew was stepping out on their marriage. He alleged that she was involved with a business consultant named Blakk and shared photos that appeared to show former WNBA star Ty Young kissing Drew on the neck.

“It’s crazy how I’m called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied like explicit details haven’t been out there for years,” Ralph wrote at the time, blasting her for faking emotions for the cameras. He even claimed that their infamous RHOA storyline regarding his unannounced solo trip to Tampa was a fabricated reenactment engineered by producers to turn him into a reality TV villain.

Drew has consistently denied crossing the line into romance with either Blakk or Ty Young, maintaining that those relationships were purely platonic distractions from the breakdown of her marriage. Despite the heavy mudslinging, she has publicly stated that her focus remains entirely on protecting her kids. The former couple shares joint legal custody of their two young children, ten-year-old Machai and eight-year-old Aniya.

Another Point On The Scoreboard! Drew Sidora Blocks Eviction From Georgia Mansion Amid Brutal Divorce Battle was originally published on bossip.com