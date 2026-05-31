Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Brandy just reminded Philadelphia that she is exactly who she says she is. The R&B icon hit the Roots Picnic stage and had the crowd singing, the internet gagging, and all of us trying to figure out where to get her outfit.

The Roots and Roots Picnic social media accounts dropped a video from her May 30 performance, and the clip was everything. Between the vocals, the chair choreography, the throwback energy, and that Cross Colours fit, Brandy gave fans a moment that we’re be talking about for a long time.

Brandy Served Vocals, Braids, & Cross Colours At Roots Picnic

In the Roots Picnic video, the Cinderella star takes the stage singing her classic hit “Sittin’ Up in My Room.” Alongside dancers, Brandy worked the stage from a chair, singing, dancing, and delivering those runs she’s famous for.

But we need to talk about the fit.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Brandy wore a black, red, yellow, and green denim Cross Colours look with a cropped top and oversized baggy pants. She added red gloves and a red LA fitted cap, bringing instant style.

And underneath the cap, she stayed true to the Brandy beauty blueprint.

The singer rocked light-brown, medium-sized microbraids adorned with gold hair jewelry. She completed the look with oversized gold doorknocker earrings and soft, glowing makeup.

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The look was giving culture. The aesthetic oozed street style. And the moment gave us everything we did not know we needed.

We Need Brandy’s Roots Picnic 2026 Stage Outfit

Fans wasted no time praising Brandy. They jumped into the comment section of the Roots Picnic’s post.

“Brandy got them d*mn Braids and a Cross Colour outfit on….. she ain’t playing,” one fan wrote. “The mic is ON!! The vocal Bible is HERE!” another commenter added. “She literally DOES NOT age! Looks and sounds good per usual,” one fan wrote.

The Roots Picnic performance also comes a few months before Brandy hits another major stage. She and Monica will perform at the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans as they continue celebrating and representing their iconic “The Boy Is Mine” era.

Brandy TF looked good. She sounded better. And now we need her outfit.

We Need Brandy’s Roots Picnic 2026 Stage Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com