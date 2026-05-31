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R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke

R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke

Published on May 31, 2026

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Peabo Bryson
Source: Julie Yarbrough / CNBetter Media

We’re sending prayers up to legendary R&B crooner Peabo Bryson, who is currently under medical care after a recent stroke.

A rep for the Grammy-winning entertainer, known for hits such as “Can You Stop The Rain” and “Feel The Fire,” has sent the following statement to Radio One Atlanta:

“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson – the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” – has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care.

At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

With a career spanning six decades, Bryson is known as a master vocalist in R&B. As one of the defining voices of the “Quiet Storm” era, he is responsible for some of the most romantic tracks of the genre.

In 1993, he won his first Grammy for “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals” for the title track to the Disney film Beauty and the Beast, a duet with Celine Dion. He would win that same category the following year with Regina Belle for another Disney classic, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

No additional information has been given at this time, but we send Peabo our love and prayers for a complete recovery.

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R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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