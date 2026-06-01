Listen Live
Close
News

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word Then Hides From Camera

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera

The white man looked quite satisfied with himself until he finally laid eyes on the camera pointed at him, and then he tried to get all Klan-destine all of a sudden.

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

White racist in Tennessee
Source: SeeRacists / X video

In today’s episode of You Gotta Be Quicker Than That, Racist! another proud white supremacist in Tennessee got exposed in a viral video he tried to hide from during a road rage incident, in which he responded to a conflict with a Black motorist by slinging around racial slurs and, as a bonus, boasting about how great it is to be white in the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan.

Wait — a Tennessee racist who felt enough shame over his bigotry that he tried to duck the camera when it came out? So, basically, he’s the anti-Chud.

In the video, the white man can be heard telling the Black woman he encountered on the road, “Learn how to drive, jackass,” and then, like clockwork, he followed up the remark with a predictable, “Shut up n*gger.”

Then, after more back and forth with the Black woman, he continued, “I don’t give a f*ck if I’m a white or not, you know where we’re at? We’re in Tennessee. That’s where the KKK originated.”

The white man looked quite satisfied with himself until he finally laid eyes on the camera pointed at him, and then he tried to get all Klan-destine all of a sudden, with an attempt to lean back in his seat, which, of course, was pointless, because Chud the Slumper had already been caught.

Apparently, the whities don’t dance; they just big-up the Klan, then try to hide away, and lean back — or whatever Fat Joe was saying.

Seriously, though, one would think he would’ve known better, as he looks young enough to have grown up in the age of cameras being everywhere. Clearly, he’s seen enough Karen videos that he knew to duck once he spotted a cellphone, so why not assume somebody might start recording once he started letting the N-word fly and making it clear he thinks lynchings and cross burnings were great American pastimes?

Instead, Chud the Klansplainer waited far too long to hide himself, and now his racism has gone viral, and content creators across social media have gotten wind of him.

Now, he has to hope the internet sleuths don’t find whatever little job he’s scared of losing. But hey, nobody ever accused these people of being forward-thinking.

SEE ALSO:

Calling A Black Man The N-Word On Video Is Bad For Business, It Seems

White Man Threatening To ‘Whip’ Black Man Identified

SEE ALSO

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera was originally published on newsone.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

Hip-Hop Wired
White House Memorial Day

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Hip-Hop Wired
MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdani joins Eid al-Adha prayers in Bronx

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces COGE, Social Media Appreciates The DOGE Trolling

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Mama Beefin’? Fans Think Latto’s New Track ‘Gimme Dat’ Delivers Dig At Apology-Giving Cardi B

Entertainment  |  Samjah Iman

Megan Thee Stallion Brought The Heat To Miami Swim Week With A Runway Full Of Hot Girl Energy

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Martin Berrios

Bad Bunny Joins The ‘Toy Story 5’ Cast As A Pizza With Sunglasses

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close