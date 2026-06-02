DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Latto Opens Up, Megan Moves On, Jay-Z Fires Back

Latto is giving fans a deeper look into her personal life with the release of her new album Dear Mama. The project features 17 tracks and has already sparked conversation online, with some listeners speculating that a few lyrics may contain subtle shots at Cardi B. While social media continues to dissect the bars, Latto is focused on sharing her truth.

The rapper recently revealed that she welcomed a baby girl and has been navigating postpartum depression while balancing motherhood and her music career. During a candid discussion, Latto admitted there were moments when she felt overwhelmed by the demands of raising a child, releasing an album, and fulfilling obligations to her record label. Her honesty has resonated with many fans who praised her for speaking openly about mental health and motherhood.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is keeping busy following rumors surrounding her split from NBA star Klay Thompson. The Houston rapper made a splash at Miami Swim Week, where she unveiled and modeled pieces from her new Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection. Megan also has fans talking after appearing on a new track with BossMan Dlow, delivering a confident verse that has already generated buzz online.

And in legal news, Jay-Z is back in the headlines ahead of Roots Picnic weekend. The music mogul is reportedly accusing attorney Tony Buzbee of attempting to conceal alleged misconduct through what he claims was a fabricated death threat. The latest development adds another layer to the ongoing dispute, with fans closely following the case as new details emerge.