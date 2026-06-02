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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z Steals Roots Picnic, Diddy Drama Grows

Jay-Z had fans buzzing after his Roots Picnic freestyle appeared to target Drake and Nicki Minaj, while fallout from the ongoing Diddy lawsuit continues online.

Published on June 2, 2026

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Roots Picnic gave fans plenty to talk about this weekend, but one performance stood above the rest.

Jay-Z made a surprise splash when he hit the stage sporting a new afro and delivering a freestyle that quickly became one of the festival’s most discussed moments. Social media immediately began breaking down his lyrics, with many listeners believing he took aim at several longtime critics and rivals, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Tory Lanez and Jaguar Wright.

One of the most talked-about lines appeared to be a response to Drake’s recent comments on his chart-topping Icemanalbum. Another lyric had fans convinced that Hov was referencing Nicki Minaj, sparking debate across social media about whether either artist would respond.

Beyond the lyrical fireworks, Roots Picnic celebrated 50 years of Go-Go music with performances from DMV legends including Backyard Band, Northeast Groovers, Rare Essence, Trouble Funk and EU. The festival also featured appearances from Brandy, Monica, Wale and Erykah Badu, making it one of the year’s biggest music events.

Meanwhile, attention remains focused on the ongoing controversy surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs. Online discussions intensified after an alleged video surfaced that reportedly includes Daphne Joy, the mother of one of 50 Cent’s children. Joy has reportedly claimed she was blackmailed and that the footage was recorded without her consent.

The allegations are part of the broader legal scrutiny surrounding Diddy, who has been sued in multiple lawsuits alleging misconduct. As new claims and discussions continue to emerge online, the story remains one of the entertainment industry’s most closely watched developments.

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