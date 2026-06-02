Freedom Fail: Trump Pitches Patriot Rally Amid Freedom 250 Fest Fallout, Wants To Headline As ‘The Greatest President In History’

Trump proposes replacing concert with his own rally, claiming he's the 'Number One Attraction' and 'Greatest President'.

Many artists withdraw from the event, citing misleading claims about its nonpartisan nature and political ties.

Organizers defend the celebration as focused on American history, but the event has become a political flashpoint.

A Freedom 250 Fest-frustrated Trump is calling for organizers to scrap the forthcoming concert after artists, including Morris Day and the Time and The Commodores, promptly pulled out. Instead, he said he’d headline the fest and make it a patriot rally, considering that people think he’s (*checks notes*) the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!)” unlike those “third-rate artists.”

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to Us Weekly, Trump weighed in Saturday on Truth Social after several scheduled performers withdrew from the Washington, D.C. celebration, which is being promoted as part of America’s 250th birthday festivities. After claiming that artists were getting “the yips” over performing at the event, he proposed bringing in what he called “the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World” instead; himself. Trump compared his crowd-drawing power to that of Elvis Presley, boasting that he attracts “much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime” without needing a guitar.

He also touted himself as a leader who loves the country “more than anyone else” and said some people consider him “the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!).” Trump then took aim at the departing performers, dismissing them as “highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,'” and said he had instructed his representatives to explore the feasibility of hosting an “AMERICA IS BACK Rally” in Washington, D.C., at the same time and location.

According to Trump, the proposed event would be open only to “Great Patriots” and serve as a celebration of what he described as America’s resurgence, promising a “Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America.”

SIGH.

Freedom 250 is facing increasing scrutiny from artists and fans who say they were initially told the event would be nonpartisan.

Performers Distance Themselves From Freedom 250

So far, in addition to Morris Day and The Time and the Commodores wanting no parts of the performance lineup, HipHopWired reports that Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and rapper Young MC have all withdrawn from the festival, which is scheduled to run for 16 days in Washington, D.C.

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McBride publicly announced her departure on Instagram, saying she was under the impression that the event would not be tied to politics.

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading,” she wrote, according to US Weekly.

Michaels shared similar concerns in a statement posted to his website. He said the event had evolved into something “much more divisive” than what he originally agreed to support. The Poison frontman also cited safety concerns and alleged threats directed toward himself, his family, and his team.

According to NME, additional artists have also distanced themselves from the event. Morris Day publicly rejected reports of his involvement, writing, “It’s a no from me,” while Young MC claimed artists were never informed about political connections when negotiations began.

Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice are notably still rumored to perform.

Questions Surround Event’s Political Ties

According to Us Weekly, Freedom 250 continues to market itself as a nonpartisan celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. However, many have pointed to the organization’s connections to the Trump administration.

The group’s website reportedly identifies the White House and the Department of War among its founding government members. Sponsors listed by the organization include companies with well-known ties to Trump, including Palantir, UFC, and Oracle.

Freedom 250 spokesperson Julia Friedland defended the event during an appearance on DC News Now, insisting the celebration is focused on American history and culture rather than politics.

“I don’t think there’s anything partisan about America being around for 250 years,” Friedland said.

She states that performers, military bands, orchestras, and representatives from every U.S. state and territory are expected to participate.

Trump Wants A MAGA Rally Instead

Rather than attempting to save the concert lineup, Trump suggested replacing the entertainment altogether.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear,” he wrote.

According to NME, Trump later expanded on the idea, proposing what he called an “AMERICA IS BACK Rally” at the same location and time as the scheduled concert event.

“I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN,” Trump wrote before directing representatives to examine the feasibility of the proposed rally.

Not Everyone Is Leaving

Despite the controversy, some artists remain committed to the event.

According to Us Weekly, rapper Vanilla Ice continues to promote his appearance and has encouraged unity surrounding the celebration.

“Happy birthday America 250 years. It’s gonna be an epic party,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is to bring us all together.”

According to NME, Fab Morvan, one of the remaining faces associated with Milli Vanilli, has also confirmed he intends to perform despite criticism.

“I am here to entertain and unite people, not divide them,” Morvan told Rolling Stone. “Let’s celebrate life & music and take a trip down memory lane.”

As more performers distance themselves from Freedom 250, the event has increasingly become a political flashpoint rather than the unifying patriotic celebration organizers originally envisioned. It is unclear whether the festival will move forward as planned, pivot toward a Trump-led rally, or face additional cancellations.

Freedom Fail: Trump Pitches Patriot Rally Amid Freedom 250 Fest Fallout, Wants To Headline As ‘The Greatest President In History’ was originally published on bossip.com