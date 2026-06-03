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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: A$AP Rocky Speaks, Diddy Faces New Questions

A$AP Rocky reflects on a frightening incident involving his family, while new reports suggest additional legal scrutiny could be headed Diddy's way.

Published on June 3, 2026

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A$AP Rocky is opening up about one of the most difficult moments he’s faced this year.

In a new interview with Vibe Magazine, the rapper reflected on the frightening incident involving an alleged attempted attack at his Los Angeles home. Rocky shared that the situation deeply impacted both him and his family, saying it disrupted their sense of peace and security. He explained that the experience took away some of the happiness that comes with simply being able to live freely and enjoy life without fear.

Meanwhile, new developments continue to emerge surrounding Diddy and his ongoing legal troubles. According to recent reports, some legal experts believe prosecutors could potentially pursue additional criminal charges based on information and testimony that surfaced during his federal case. Authorities in Los Angeles are reportedly reviewing new allegations tied to a police report filed by a former publicist. At this time, no additional charges have been announced, and the matter remains under review.

Elsewhere, social media has been buzzing over model Daphne Joy after fans noticed what they described as mixed messaging regarding a previously leaked personal video. The conversation caught the attention of her former partner, 50 Cent, who shared his typically unfiltered thoughts online.

On a brighter note, DMV native Ari Lennox is celebrating a major milestone. The R&B singer was recently honored with the key to the city as her successful “Vacancy Tour” continues to earn praise from fans nationwide. And for Bryson Tiller fans, there’s more good news. The singer’s upcoming Neo Trap Soul Tour is set to kick off on August 27, with fans eagerly awaiting additional dates and stops across the country.

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