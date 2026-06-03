DMV LOCAL RECAP: Apple’s New Bill-Splitting Feature Could End Group Dinner Drama

Apple may have just found a way to solve one of the most frustrating parts of dining out with friends: splitting the bill.

According to recent reports, the tech giant is developing a new feature for iOS 27 that would allow users to quickly divide group expenses using a photo of a restaurant receipt. The tool is expected to work through Apple Cash and Apple Wallet, helping users assign specific items to each person in their party before requesting payment.

The feature could eliminate the all-too-common confusion that follows a group dinner when everyone starts asking, “How much do I owe?” Instead of manually calculating who ordered what, users would reportedly be able to scan the receipt, identify individual menu items, and assign those charges to friends directly within the app.

For many consumers, especially younger adults who frequently split meals, rideshares, and entertainment expenses, the update could make managing shared costs significantly easier. It also addresses a common social headache: tracking down friends who forget to send their portion after promising to pay later.

The potential update is another example of Apple continuing to expand the capabilities of its digital payment ecosystem. Apple Cash and Apple Wallet have become increasingly popular tools for peer-to-peer payments, and adding receipt-based expense tracking could further streamline the experience.

While Apple has not officially released all the details, early reports suggest the feature could debut as part of the iOS 27 update. Tech enthusiasts are already keeping a close eye on the announcement, hoping it will finally put an end to those lengthy debates over who ordered the extra appetizers, drinks, or desserts.