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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Investigation, A$AP Rocky Speaks Out

Diddy is being investigated over new sexual battery allegations, while A$AP Rocky discusses a frightening incident involving his family and Bryson Tiller announces tour dates.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Diddy could be facing additional legal challenges as authorities reportedly take a closer look at new allegations against the music mogul.

According to reports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual battery case involving a publicist who claims Diddy assaulted him on two separate occasions. Investigators are reportedly examining the allegations to determine whether further action is warranted. The development comes as Diddy continues to face ongoing legal scrutiny in multiple cases.

Meanwhile, social media was buzzing over an alleged leaked video involving Daphne Joy, the mother of one of 50 Cent’s children. The online chatter quickly gained traction, with fans weighing in across various platforms.

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky is opening up about the frightening incident that unfolded outside the Los Angeles home he shares with Rihanna and their children. In a recent interview with Vibe, Rocky reflected on how the ordeal affected his family’s sense of security.

“It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free,” Rocky shared, adding that he doesn’t want to be robbed of his peace and joy. The woman accused in the incident, Ivana Ortiz, remains in custody and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and firearm-related offenses.

On a lighter note, Bryson Tiller is gearing up to hit the road. The R&B star will join Ty Dolla $ign for the upcoming Neo Trap Soul Tour, which is scheduled to stop in Baltimore on September 6. Fans can expect a mix of classic hits and newer favorites as the tour travels across the country.

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