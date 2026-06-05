Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Latto Addresses Cardi B Drama, Lil Durk Update

Latto is opening up about her relationship, motherhood and Cardi B controversy, while Lil Durk could be facing additional charges in his federal case.

Published on June 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Latto is clearing the air as she continues promoting her new album Big Mama and opening up about life as a new mother.

During a recent interview, the Atlanta rapper addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with fellow rapper 21 Savage. For years, fans have speculated about the pair’s romance, and more recently, questions surfaced about his alleged marital status. Latto dismissed the rumors, explaining that people often create narratives when they don’t know the full story and emphasizing that their relationship works for them.

The rapper also revisited the controversy involving Cardi B after a leaked phone call surfaced online. The recording allegedly featured Cardi criticizing Latto, sparking widespread discussion among fans. Latto revealed that the situation caught her off guard, especially while she was pregnant and working on her album. She explained that she once considered Cardi a friend and was hurt by how the situation unfolded publicly.

Cardi B has since responded, sharing a lengthy statement acknowledging that her words came from a heated moment. The Bronx rapper said she never intended to hurt Latto and claimed she made multiple attempts to apologize, including reaching out through mutual contacts and directly by text. While the two artists appear to have different perspectives on resolving the issue, both have suggested there is no ongoing feud.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is facing new legal challenges. According to recent court filings, prosecutors are reportedly considering additional racketeering-related charges connected to the 2022 shooting involving Quando Rondo. Authorities allege the move is tied to an ongoing investigation and could impact the timeline of the case.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Doja Cat Slams Elon Musk For Removing Audio Posts On X, Calls Him A "Frog Build Looking B*tch"

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Rep. Ted Lieu Brilliantly Corners Marco Rubio Into Lying About Donald Trump Sleeping During Meetings

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals

Lena The Plug Files For Divorce From Adam22

Hip-Hop Wired
Benefit Concert for Team Roc at the Apollo Theatre

Sure?: Dame Dash Says JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Was “Terrible” [Video]

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

Celebrity Kids  |  lizsmith23

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: Everything You Need To Know

BBQ sausages are grilled over an open fire. Grilled sausages on a charcoal grill. Picnic in the backyard during a family holiday. BBQ food
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This May

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close