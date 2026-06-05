DMV LOCAL RECAP: Federal Workers Face Changes, Maryland Election Nears

ederal workers across the DMV are paying close attention to a major policy change that could affect thousands of careers.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that is expected to reclassify approximately 8,000 federal employees into at-will positions. The change primarily impacts senior-level civil servants, including GS-15 employees, policy office leaders, chiefs of staff, program managers and senior public affairs officials.

Under the new classification, affected employees could face termination without the same protections traditionally afforded to career federal workers. The move has sparked discussion throughout the Washington metropolitan area, where many residents either work for the federal government or have family members who do.

For communities throughout Washington, Maryland and Northern Virginia, the potential impact extends beyond individual employees. Federal jobs have long been a cornerstone of the region’s economy, supporting households, local businesses and surrounding communities.

The announcement serves as a reminder that many residents may be navigating significant personal and professional challenges behind the scenes. As economic uncertainty continues, employment concerns remain top of mind for many workers throughout the region.

Meanwhile, Maryland residents are also being encouraged to focus on another important date: June 23.

Voters across the state are urged to verify their voter registration status, review their local ballots and familiarize themselves with candidates and issues before heading to the polls. Election officials and civic engagement organizations continue encouraging residents to make a plan for voting and stay informed about races that could impact their communities.