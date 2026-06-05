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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Latto & Cardi B Address Friendship Fallout

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Latto & Cardi B Address Friendship Fallout

Latto is speaking candidly about her fallout with Cardi B, motherhood and persistent rumors surrounding her relationship with 21 Savage.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Latto is setting the record straight about several topics that have kept fans talking in recent months.

During a new interview, the rapper opened up about the fallout surrounding a leaked phone call involving Cardi B that became a major topic online. The controversy resurfaced after listeners pointed to lyrics on Latto’s new album that appeared to reference the situation.

According to Latto, the incident was especially difficult because it occurred while she was pregnant and working on her album. She explained that she considered Cardi a friend and was hurt that their disagreement played out publicly rather than through a private conversation.

Cardi B has since publicly responded, acknowledging Latto’s feelings and reiterating that she never intended to disrespect her. The Grammy-winning rapper said she made multiple attempts to apologize, including reaching out through Latto’s management team, family members and direct messages.

While the two artists appear to have different views on how the situation should have been resolved, both have suggested there is no active feud. Latto even noted that she remains open to having a conversation in the future, though motherhood has shifted her focus to other priorities.

Speaking of motherhood, Latto also addressed ongoing rumors surrounding her relationship with 21 Savage. The rapper dismissed speculation that the Atlanta star is married, making it clear that the rumors don’t match her reality.

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